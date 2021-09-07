Around 9m jobless in the US lost unemployment benefits on Monday
Market Watch with some info on the expiry of benefits for 8.9m in the US.
Two critical programs expired on Monday.
- One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers
- another provided benefits to those who have been unemployed more than six months
- Further, the Biden administration’s $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit also ran out on Monday
The impact of these ahead will likely be at least a loss of some spending that would otherwise be present. Something to be aware of ahead.