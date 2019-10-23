As Asian markets get active the news HK's CEO may be replaced is attracting interest
It seems wall to wall politics continues to drive markets, Brexit, elections, White House turmoil, and of course the news earlier that:
The FT reported that China's Chinese government is drafting a plan to replace Hong Kong's Carrie Lam with an "interim" chief executive
- Financial Times citing unnamed sources
- Lam's successor would be installed by March 2020
- and see out Lam's term
- Final decision would be made by Chinese President Xi Jinping
Further compounding speculation was Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam in Japan during the Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement.
More out of HK
- govt proposed a range of relief measures
- around HK$2 bn (approx. USD255 mn) to boost the economy