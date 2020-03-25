As China's economy starts to recover its going to be a hard fiscal road for the government

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Revenue for Chinese governments (central and local) has dropped 9.9% y/y (in January and February combined) following the economic shut down.

  • biggest fall since February 2009
There was some offset from a fall in government spending
  • down 2.9% y/y
limited by the increased outlays on health-care and social security 

More China bond sales are ahead as authorities seek funds to stimulate the recovering economy.


ForexLive
