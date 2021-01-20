As expected, Biden signs executive orders

As expected, Pres. Biden has signed a series of executive orders:

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill,

Sen. Schumer says the Senate works best when they work together

Schumer adds that the Senate will work differently with Democratic majority



Sen. Reed says timing for Lloyd Austin Department of Defense vote will go through committee as soon as possible



Senate Minority Leader McConnell congratulates VP Harris and welcomes new centers



Having the day off in the NY session to absorb the inauguration ceremonies, I am filled with hope for a more united political environment which hopefully extends to the general public. Having said that there will be disagreement and those that can't "let it go". Also, with the margins in the House and Senate very close, it will keep the checks and balances in place and hopefully encourage cooperation and compromise from both sides of the aisle.





There is something refreshing about a new beginning. Let's hope and pray for the best for all.

