Asia forex market holidays (Christmas) this week - which centres are closed and when
Forex markets have dried up this week already but it'll be even worse for liquidity in coming days.
The major FX trading centres here in Asia are Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
Holidays this week:
- Singapore is out for a holiday on Wednesday December 25
- Hong Kong is out on Wednesday December 25 and Thursday December 26
- Japan will remain open all days this week
- Australia is out on Wednesday December 25 and Thursday December 26
- New Zealand is out on Wednesday December 25 and Thursday December 26
Christmas is not an official holiday in China.