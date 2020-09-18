Asia opposite day as the USD extends its overnight losses early

Thursday in Asia was characterised by US dollar buying.

Early Friday trade is the opposite, with currencies extending overnight rebounds against the USD.





AUD/USD has just popped above 0.7320, GBP, EUR, NZD, CAD, CHF all higher.





USD/JPY is up also indicating the role of yen cross buying in this early move. BOJ Governor Kuroda's press conference on Thursday following the Bank's policy statement saw him emphasising he wanted the yen to trade in a more stable manner (this is code to stop strengthening). Maybe he is getting his wish today although moves so far are small only.



