Asia-Pacific daybook: RBA minutes are the highlight

What's coming up





Yesterday's poor Chinese industrial production and retail sales set the tone for a negative day for risk trades but after a bit of panic selling early in US trading, sentiment steadied and the buy-the-dip crowd won again.





In FX, it was a bit more complicated as commodity currencies look to close only modestly above the lows of the day.





The Australian dollar will be in focus in Asia-Pac trading with the RBA meeting minutes due at 0130 GMT.





The only other notable release is the Japanese tertiary industry index at 0030 GMT.





The Nikkei 225 will look to rebound from yesterday's 1.6% decline but we'll be watching out for the daily covid count.

