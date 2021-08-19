Asia-Pacific Friday calendar: Japanese CPI coming up

RBA's Kent also coming up

A strong bid in USD/JPY yesterday at the dawn of Tokyo trading is what kicked off the broad US dollar bid through Europe and Asia. The move ultimately crushed some stops in a huge move for the dollar that will take days to sort out.

I don't see anything about the move as a result of economic data from this week but we'll be watching Japanese CPI at 2330 GMT.

There's also a speech from the RBA's Kent at 2305 GMT at an FX market conference.

