Asian Development Bank says coronavirus impact could cut global growth by 0.1 to 0.4% this year

Could cut China GDP by 0.3 to 1.7%

And for developing Asia by 0.2 to 0.5%

I have no idea how to assess those numbers but will note A LOT of countries are taking this thing very seriously and putting together plans to address minimising the outbreak and the economic dmagae. How that'll pan out I have no idea. Not all countries though, the US is lagging, struggling to overcome the denial. And China is pushing business to get back to work, let's hope that doesn't reignite the spread there. On 'pusfing to get back to work', individual firms all over the world will have to grapple with this in the weeks ahead.











