Asian Equity markets mixed with Japanese markets away

Mixed on US-China headlines

Good morning, afternoon and good evening one and all. I will be taking us through the next sessions while Justin takes a well deserved break.





So far the Asian equity markets are mixed on the 'up and down' US-China headlines and closed Japanese markets. The ASX 200 is positive with the index being nudged higher on Gold pushing above the $1500 level. However, the Hang Seng (-0.86%) and the Shanghai Composite (-1.31%) are both lower on the session with President Trump stating that US Agricultural purchases will not be enough and re-stating that he does not need a deal before the 2020 election .





In contrast to those headlines above it is also reported that the US granted temporary tariff exemptions on 400+ products and China cancelled the delegation to the US farm visit last week, simply due to avoid any unnecessary media attention, as opposed to a break down in trade talks.





So, the market is jittery and not quite sure which narrative to pursue at the moment, risk on or risk off.