A mixed bag













Asian indices

Nikkei: +0.26%

ASX: -0.49%

Shanghai Comp.: -0.73%

Hang Seng: +0.16% ForexLive

The Asian indices are mixed as the momentum from the US session from President Trump suggesting a deal could be done with China sooner than thought has waned. The Niikei is up +0.22% on the US-Japan trade pact, but the gains are limited since the deal did not include autos. Although the Hang Seng and the SHnaghai Comp were both underpinned at the start of the Asian session the advance has pulled back. This was partly on the flip-flop nature of President Trump's negotiating style and the impeachment issue hanging over. The PBOC's open market operation resulted in a CNY 100bln net drain in liquidity today and the Shanghai Comp. is currently -0.73%..