FX option expiries for Thursday September 26 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 25 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday September 24 at the 10am NY cut
(not many) FX option expiries for Monday September 23 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday September 20 for the 10am NY cut
NZD catching a bid on upbeat comments from RBNZ Governor Orr
RBNZ Gov Orr says NZ in sound position - opportunities in global low interest rate environment
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0729 (vs. yesterday at 7.0724)
BOJ has cut its purchase amount of 5-10 year JGBs again today
BOJ Kuroda speaking Thursday 26 September 2019 - to keep the dream alive?