Asian indices mostly higher
ASIA PAC
The Nikkei has been impacted (down -0.64%) by the stronger Yen overnight as a firmer Yen hurts Japanese manufacturer's profits made overseas. Nissan and Mazda were both fallers overnight down 5.5% and 2.7% respectively.
The Hang Seng (1.31%) and the Shanghai Comp (+0.47%) are both firmer on the session following on from Wall St's lead which led the Nasdaq to an all time high and the S&P500 into positive territory for the year. Virus, what virus?
The FX space remains indecisive as the market can't quite decide what to do. The USD is rangebound waiting for some lead from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. However, there are plenty of other risks in the market to surprise us, so those remain potential movers in an otherwise quiet market.