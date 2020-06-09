Asian indices mostly higher

ASIA PAC





The Nikkei has been impacted (down -0.64%) by the stronger Yen overnight as a firmer Yen hurts Japanese manufacturer's profits made overseas. Nissan and Mazda were both fallers overnight down 5.5% and 2.7% respectively.





The Hang Seng (1.31%) and the Shanghai Comp (+0.47%) are both firmer on the session following on from Wall St's lead which led the Nasdaq to an all time high and the S&P500 into positive territory for the year. Virus, what virus?











