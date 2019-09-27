Asian indices: Nikkei -1.29% and giving JPY strength

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Indices broadly lower

The Asian complex is broadly lower this am: 
  • Nikkei: -1.29%
  • Hang Seng: -0.30%
  • ASX: +0.42% 
Nikkei is down over 1% and showing a sour tone heading into the European open. We'll see if it continues, and if it does expect that JPY strength we have seen to remain/grow. What's the risk? US impeachment/US-CHina trade concert/ fear over earnings seasons bringing disappointment? Take your pick as we rotate around a number of risk factors.
ForexLive
