Asian markets return today, but holiday mode will persist - here is what’s on the calendar
Coming up today on what will be a lower than usual liquidity session:
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for December - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks). The y/y rate has received a wee boost from the October 1 sales tax hike. But not much.
- Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.9%, prior was 0.8%
- Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%
- Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.7%
- expected 2.4 %, prior 2.4%
and Job to applicant ratio for November
- expected 1.57, prior 1.57
2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the December meeting
- this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.
2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for November
expected 5.0% m/m, prior -14.2% (the huge drop was helped along by that sales tax hike I mentioned above)
- expected -1.7% y/y, prior -7.0%
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for November (preliminary)
- expected -1.0% m/m, prior -4.5%
- expected -8.1% y/y, prior -7.7% (trade wars have weighed on exports which in turn have impacted IP)
0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for November % y/y
- prior -9.9% (trade war and negative PPI big factors in this)