Asian markets return today, but holiday mode will persist - here is what’s on the calendar

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming up today on what will be a lower than usual liquidity session: 

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for December - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks). The y/y rate has received a wee boost from the October 1 sales tax hike. But not much. 

  • Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.9%, prior was 0.8%
  • Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%
  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.7%
Also at 2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for November 
  • expected 2.4 %, prior 2.4%

and Job to applicant ratio for November 

  • expected 1.57, prior 1.57

2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the December meeting

  • this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for November 

expected 5.0% m/m, prior -14.2% (the huge drop was helped along by that sales tax hike I mentioned above)

  • expected -1.7% y/y, prior -7.0%

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for November (preliminary)

  • expected -1.0% m/m, prior -4.5%
  • expected -8.1% y/y, prior -7.7% (trade wars have weighed on exports which in turn have impacted IP)

0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for November % y/y

  • prior -9.9% (trade war and negative PPI big factors in this) 



