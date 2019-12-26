Asian markets return today, but holiday mode will persist - here is what’s on the calendar

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for December - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks). The y/y rate has received a wee boost from the October 1 sales tax hike. But not much.

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.9%, prior was 0.8%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.7%

expected 2.4 %, prior 2.4%

Also at 2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for November

and Job to applicant ratio for November

expected 1.57, prior 1.57

2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the December meeting