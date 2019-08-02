Asian shares are opening with sharp declines after the fall in US stocks

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Nikkei 225 opened down -1.53%

Asian shares are opening with sharp declines after the fall in US stocks on Pres. Trump's announcement that he would impose 10% tariffs on 300 billion of additional Chinese goods.

Seoul's Kospi is down -1.09%

The Nikkei has extended its fall and trades down -2.0% now.

The USDJPY has backed off on the weak opening and is now trading at 107.385 after correcting up to 107.55 earlier in the new trading day....
