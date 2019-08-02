Nikkei 225 opened down -1.53%





Seoul's Kospi is down -1.09%





The Nikkei has extended its fall and trades down -2.0% now.



The USDJPY has backed off on the weak opening and is now trading at 107.385 after correcting up to 107.55 earlier in the new trading day....

Asian shares are opening with sharp declines after the fall in US stocks on Pres. Trump's announcement that he would impose 10% tariffs on 300 billion of additional Chinese goods.