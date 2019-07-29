Asian shares open little changed

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pensive start to Asian equities

The Asian shares are opening little changed.

  • Nikkei225, - 0.1%
  • S&P/ASX flat
  • Seoul's Kospi, -0.35%

The Asian shares did not get a boost from the higher closes in the US on Friday (record closing  levels for the S&P and Nasdaq indices).

The US S&P mini contract is trading down -0.75 points at 3023.75. 
