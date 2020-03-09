Asian stock markets hammered Monday

With US' ES locked limit down those looking for a hedge will be hitting bids elsewhere in other, perhaps less liquid, instruments.

Asian stocks are taking a beating today also:

Nikkei 225 index -6.15%

Hans Seng HK -3.95%

Shanghai Comp -2.02%

ASX in Australia … (caution, violent scene follows) -8.51%

US equity futures remain limit locked down. I explained what that means here earlier:

In the UK, FT 100 index futures are down more than 7%









The background to all the moves (apart from the immediate catalyst oil shock over the weekend) are:

fears over a global pandemic

fears of another credit crisis

concerns over poor US leadership - the world's strongest economy has leadership in denial of the health crisis









