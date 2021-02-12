Aso: G7 finance ministers and central bank governors had call
Japanese finance minister Aso on the contents of the call
- Explained that Japan's virus situation is relatively contained
- Explained Japan's post-covid digital and green investments
- Discussed support for low-income countries
Earlier this week, Aso explained that G7 finance ministers would discuss emerging market debt problems, the implementation of digital taxes and central bank digital currencies. We'll watch for comments along those lines.