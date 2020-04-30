Associated Press: NASCAR will resume their season on May 17

The race will be held without fans

NASCAR has announced that they will resume their season on May 17 when they race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without fans in attendance.







Major league baseball is flooded with the idea of having the league split up in 3 different divisions geographically with 10 teams in each. Their gains would also be played without fans. The proposal would be for 100 game season. Games would be played at teams own stadiums. The season was started in July.







Personally, I am not a Nascar racing fan, but having professional sports available to watch on television would be ok with me.