AstraZeneca (coronavirus vaccine candidate) update - firm spends $60m to ensure production capacity

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19 - some news from a couple of days ago, so its not 'breaking', just an update.

  • British drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure capacity to meet what could be a 3 billion-dose demand for its vaccine, AZD1222
  • will pay Oxford Biomedica an initial $20 million to reserve production capacity for at least 18 months
COVID-19 - some news from a couple of days ago, so its not 'breaking', just an update.

I might have to think about sub-letting my kitchen for similar ... hmmm ... 



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose