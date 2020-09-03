AstraZeneca (coronavirus vaccine candidate) update - firm spends $60m to ensure production capacity

COVID-19 - some news from a couple of days ago, so its not 'breaking', just an update.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure capacity to meet what could be a 3 billion-dose demand for its vaccine, AZD1222

will pay Oxford Biomedica an initial $20 million to reserve production capacity for at least 18 months









I might have to think about sub-letting my kitchen for similar ... hmmm ...











