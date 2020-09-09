AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine adverse trial participant - spinal cord inflammation?
Coronavirus - The New York Times report, citing a source they did not name
- sick Oxford/AZ vaccine volunteer has nerve condition transverse myelitis
- "an inflammatory syndrome that affects the spinal cord and is often sparked by viral infections"
It is still not known if the participant contracted the illness from taking parting oin the vaccine trial
