AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine - study put on hold due to suspected adverse reaction in trial participant

The Phase 3 study testing the AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine has been put on hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom.

Spokesperson for AstraZeneca

standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data

"a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials."





