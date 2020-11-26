AstraZeneca likely to conduct additional trial of covid vaccine

CEO on the vaccine

In an interview with Bloomberg, AstraZeneca's CEO said the company is likely to run another global vaccine trial. This one will be faster and need a lower number of patients. Importantly, he also doesn't expect it to hold up UK and European approvals.





The full data on its earlier study hasn't been released and they've been accused of cherry-picking some data to highlight a small segment that hit 90% effectiveness. This comment suggests that some of those concerns are real and that the company needs more data.



Shares of the company are down 1.1%.

