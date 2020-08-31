AstraZeneca plans its vaccine test on 50,000 enrolment

AstraZeneca Plc has begun a large-scale human trial of its coronavirus vaccine in the US

Earlier reports said the company planned to test on 30K but the latest is it'll be a test on over 50k.





In the US the tests are being conducted with the assistance of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health as one of the sites for the human trials. The plan is to begin trials with the volunteers on Tuesday, with tests to accelerate following the September 7 US Labor Day holiday.







