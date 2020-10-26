AstraZeneca says encouraging to see vaccine trial responses were similar between older and younger adults

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

AstraZeneca comments on early safety data of its vaccine trial

  • Immunogenecity responses were similar between older and younger adults
  • Reactogenecity was lower in older adults
  • But results further builds evidence for safety, immunogenecity of the vaccine
This relates to the earlier story here. Though as mentioned earlier, while the news is encouraging, final conclusions can only be drawn until full trial data is available and analysed accordingly. But at least there's some slight glimmer of hope.

