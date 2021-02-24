AstraZeneca tells EU it expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply in Q2

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Reuters info, citing an unnamed source, and EU official

  • AstraZeneca to deliver under 90 mln doses in Q2
  • Company had committed to supplying EU with 180 mln doses
  • AstraZeneca says it is working to increase productivity
  • Says it could make up the shortfall in Q3 
Adds Reuters:
  • The expected shortfall, which has not previously been reported, follows a big reduction in supplies in the first quarter and could hit the EU's ability to meet its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by summer. 
If this is correct it'll be a negative for the EUR as recovery on the continent lags other areas of the globe. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose