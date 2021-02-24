AstraZeneca tells EU it expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply in Q2
Via Reuters info, citing an unnamed source, and EU official
- AstraZeneca to deliver under 90 mln doses in Q2
- Company had committed to supplying EU with 180 mln doses
- AstraZeneca says it is working to increase productivity
- Says it could make up the shortfall in Q3
Adds Reuters:
- The expected shortfall, which has not previously been reported, follows a big reduction in supplies in the first quarter and could hit the EU's ability to meet its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by summer.
If this is correct it'll be a negative for the EUR as recovery on the continent lags other areas of the globe.