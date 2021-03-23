AstraZeneca to reissue vaccine data "within 48 hours" after questions raised

It's one problem after another for AstraZeneca





If the AstraZeneca vaccine really is safe and effective I truly feel for the scientists and workers at the company, because it's getting one bad headline after another.





Today the US National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases said it had been notified by its monitors that they were concerned that AstraZeneca "may have included outdated information" from recent trials that "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data."





The data showed 79% efficacy against infection and 100% efficacy against hospitalization and death with no safety issues.







The company has quickly responded today saying it would reissue key data "within 48 hours" and that other numbers were based on a "pre-specified interim analysis."





The latest statement does hint that the larger data set is equally positive, saying the results were consistent.

