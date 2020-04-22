At least 25,000 more people have died from COVID-19 than reported - NYT

Interesting analysis

Reporters at the New York Times have dived deep into historical death numbers and compared them to current trends and it paints a very clear picture of widespread under-counting globally.





For instance:



In March, the Indonesian government attributed 84 deaths to the coronavirus in Jakarta. But over 1,000 people more than normal were buried in Jakarta cemeteries that month, according to data from the city's Department of Parks and Cemeteries. (The data was first reported by Reuters).

The official global count right now is about 165,000 but the real number is higher. There's no conspiracy here but the true rate of mortality is one of the important indicators in determining when economies can reopen.









