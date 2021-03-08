Atlanta Fed GDPNow rises to 8.4% from 8.3%

Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for Q1 growth

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2021 is 8.4 percent on March 8, up from 8.3 percent on March 5. After this morning's wholesale trade report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of first-quarter real nonresidential equipment investment growth increased from 19.4 percent to 19.6 percent. The next GDPNow update is Tuesday, March 16.







