Atlanta Fed Q3 GDPNow 1.8% vs 1.9% prior

Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast

The Atlanta Fed trimmed its Q3 tracker after the latest data releases.





After yesterday's and this morning's data releases from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the U.S Census Bureau, slight declines in the nowcasts of third-quarter real consumer spending and government spending growth and third-quarter real net exports were partially offset by a slight increase in the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth.

I don't see much value in these trackers but there's a strong consensus that H2 growth is going to be sluggish.





