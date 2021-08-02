Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q3 growth rises to 6.3% from 6.1%

The index debuted last week at 6.1%

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q3 growth rose to 6.3% from 6.1% on July 30 (it's debut for the 3Q).









In their own words:





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2021 is 6.3percent on August 2, up from 6.1 percent on July 30. After this morning's Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management and the construction spending report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth increased from 3.2 percent to 3.9 percent, and the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 29.4 percent to 28.0 percent.





The next estimate will come on Thursday, August 5.





