Atlanta Fed GDPNow model Q2 estimate lowered to 1.3% from 1.6%

The first official report is due next week





The tracker had been on a bit of an upswing but the latest data shows a drag, especially on trade.







"After this morning's Advance Economic Indicators and advance durable manufacturing reports from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcasts of the contributions of inventory investment and net exports to second-quarter real GDP growth decreased from -0.97 percentage points and -0.50 percentage points, respectively, to -1.09 percentage points and -0.63 percentage points, respectively."

