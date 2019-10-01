Atlanta Fed GDPNow Q3 tracker lowered to 1.8% from 2.1%

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Atlanta Fed GDPNow cut

  • Prior forecast was Sept 27
From the report:

After this morning's Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management and the construction spending report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real private fixed-investment growth decreased from 2.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, to 2.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
The market is acting like the US is headed straight into a recession today.

Tomorrow we get US ADP employment data.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose