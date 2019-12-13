Atlanta Fed GDPNow Q4 estimate unchanged at 2.0%

There is no change from the Dec 6 forecast.



After this week's data releases from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, and the U.S. Census Bureau, increases in the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real government spending growth, real private inventory investment, and real net exports were offset by a decline in the nowcast of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth.

