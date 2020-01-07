Atlanta Fed GDPNow Q4 forecast +2.3%

Unchanged from the previous estimate

After yesterday's and today's data releases from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Institute for Supply Management, a slight increase in the nowcast of fourth-quarter real net exports was offset by declines in the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth.

The 2.3% forecast is very close to the consensus.

