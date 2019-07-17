Atlanta Fed GDPNow remains unchanged at 1.6%

No change from yesterday's estimate

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 2Q GDP growth remained unchanged at 1.6% (vs. the estimate yesterday).





IN their own words:





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2019 is 1.6 percent on July 17, unchanged from July 16. After this morning's new residential construction report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of second-quarter real residential investment growth inched up from 0.6 percent to 0.7 percent.











The next release will be on July 25th. That will be the final release before the advanced GDP for 2Q scheduled to be released on July 26 at 8:30 AM ET.