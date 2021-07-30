Atlanta Fed kicks of Q3 GDP tracker with a 6.1% estimate

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The Atlanta Fed did a good job of forecasting Q2

This week's Q2 GDP was below the consensus estimate but at 6.5% it was virtually in line with the Atlanta Fed tracker at 6.4%.

That number will be revised many times in the coming months but the details of the report indicated that inventory builds and bottlenecks will stretch out the US recovery over a longer horizon.

The model forecasts 6.1% GDP growth annualized in Q3, which keeps up the impressive recovery pace. That's on the lower side of the consensus, which is around 7.2%. Obviously, it's early and the numbers will shift significantly based on incoming data.

