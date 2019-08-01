Atlanta Fed Q3 GDPNow +2.2% vs +2.0% prior

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

It's far too early for this

I like GDP trackers in general but there is a time and place. We just got the very first look at Q2 GDP and it will undoubtedly be revised 3-4 times.

Take Q4 of 2018 for instance -- a time 7-9 months in the rearview mirror. GDP in that quarter was just revised a full percentage point lower. And I'm supposed to believe GDP can be forecast with any kind of accuracy into the future?

The time and place for these is maybe a month before the quarterly release but we're three months away from the advance look at Q3. This is meaningless.

