Atlanta Fed Q3 GDPNow +2.2% vs +2.0% prior

It's far too early for this

I like GDP trackers in general but there is a time and place. We just got the very first look at Q2 GDP and it will undoubtedly be revised 3-4 times.





Take Q4 of 2018 for instance -- a time 7-9 months in the rearview mirror. GDP in that quarter was just revised a full percentage point lower. And I'm supposed to believe GDP can be forecast with any kind of accuracy into the future?





The time and place for these is maybe a month before the quarterly release but we're three months away from the advance look at Q3. This is meaningless.

