Atlanta Fed Q3 GDPNow +3.2% vs +3.7% prior
Third quarter estimates continue to fall
The third quarter ends this week but the first look at at Q3 GDP isn't until October 28, so there's plenty of time for this to move further. As you can see, the Atlanta Fed is now right at the bottom of the economists' range.
The New York Fed suspended its tracker earlier this month.
From the Atlanta Fed:
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2021 is 3.2 percent on September 27, down from 3.7 percent on September 21. After the September 21 GDPNow update and subsequent releases from the National Association of Realtors and the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 19.0 percent to 15.9 percent.