(this is referring to the attacks yesterday) US Def Sec says Iran launched 16 missiles

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Defense Secretary statements on the attacks yesterday, do not mistake this for fresh news 

  • says Iran launched 16 short-range ballistic missiles from at least three locations
  • at least 11 missiles impacted Al Asad airbase, at least one impacted in Erbil
  • says nothing major damaged, targets hit included tents, parking lot, a helicopter damaged
  • US military remains poised and ready 

An unnamed US General also said:
  • Iranian missile attack in Iraq appears to have been intended to kill personnel 
  • too early to tell if Iran is done after attack on Iraq bases




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose