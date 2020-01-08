(this is referring to the attacks yesterday) US Def Sec says Iran launched 16 missiles

US Defense Secretary statements on the attacks yesterday, do not mistake this for fresh news



says Iran launched 16 short-range ballistic missiles from at least three locations

at least 11 missiles impacted Al Asad airbase, at least one impacted in Erbil

says nothing major damaged, targets hit included tents, parking lot, a helicopter damaged

US military remains poised and ready







An unnamed US General also said:

Iranian missile attack in Iraq appears to have been intended to kill personnel

too early to tell if Iran is done after attack on Iraq bases







