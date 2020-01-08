(this is referring to the attacks yesterday) US Def Sec says Iran launched 16 missiles
US Defense Secretary statements on the attacks yesterday, do not mistake this for fresh news
- says Iran launched 16 short-range ballistic missiles from at least three locations
- at least 11 missiles impacted Al Asad airbase, at least one impacted in Erbil
- says nothing major damaged, targets hit included tents, parking lot, a helicopter damaged
- US military remains poised and ready
An unnamed US General also said:
- Iranian missile attack in Iraq appears to have been intended to kill personnel
- too early to tell if Iran is done after attack on Iraq bases