Attention - US Space Force is hiring!
The U.S. Space Force was signed into existence on December 20, 2019 as the US' sixth and newest military service.
- Existing Air Force officers and enlisted personnel can apply to transfer directly in from May 1.
- "This is a historic time to be in the space business, and I could not be more excited to extend the opportunity to our active-duty Air Force members to officially transfer into the Space Force," Gen. Jay Raymond, chief of space operations for the Space Force and head of U.S. Space Command