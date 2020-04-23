Attention - US Space Force is hiring!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The U.S. Space Force was signed into existence on December 20, 2019 as the US' sixth and newest military service.

  • Existing Air Force officers and enlisted personnel can apply to transfer directly in from May 1. 
  • "This is a historic time to be in the space business, and I could not be more excited to extend the opportunity to our active-duty Air Force members to officially transfer into the Space Force," Gen. Jay Raymond, chief of space operations for the Space Force and head of U.S. Space Command

The U.S. Space Force was signed into existence on December 20, 2019 as the US' sixth and newest military service.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose