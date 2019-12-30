Attention swinging again to North Korea - weekend plenary session

North Korea was in the headlines again last week with these, for example:

Over the weekend NK held a meeting of top ruling party officials, KCNA (NK state media report):
  • meeting discussed a new "transparent, anti-imperialist independent stand"
  • also "discuss important matters arising... in the building of the state and national defence"
Also this via CNBC earlier today (more on that weekend meeting)





