Attention swinging again to North Korea - weekend plenary session
North Korea was in the headlines again last week with these, for example:
- North Korea has said it will deliver a "Christmas gift" to the US - US FAA is said to have issued a warning of possible missile launches by North Korea
- North Korea's Rodong Sinmun calling for development of new weapons to bolster national security.
- U.S. is not relaxing its surveillance even after the "Christmas gift" deadline threatened by North Korea is passed.
Over the weekend NK held a meeting of top ruling party officials, KCNA (NK state media report):
- meeting discussed a new "transparent, anti-imperialist independent stand"
- also "discuss important matters arising... in the building of the state and national defence"
Also this via CNBC earlier today (more on that weekend meeting)