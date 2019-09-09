LON +1
Central Banks
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0851 (vs. yesterday at 7.0855)
BoE official says Bank has properly prepared lenders for shock of Brexit
China's Global Times says likely more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts this year
Following the PBOC RRR cut on Friday, analyst tips a lower MLF interest rate
Fed rate cut this month still on track after Friday's NFP