AUD not doing a lot after the data - it was smashed lower earlier on China trade retaliation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news hit earlier on China retaliating for Australia pushing for an investigation into the origins and spread of coronavirus 

China warned they'd strike against Australia, posted Monday:

Then we had the data from Australia:
Which has not prompted much further movement:

The news hit earlier on China retaliating for Australia pushing for an investigation into the origins and spread of coronavirus 
I would be mindful of the potential for further retaliation from China against Australia, doing so could be seen as a proxy fight with the US by China (Australia counts the US as a key ally). 

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose