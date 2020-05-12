AUD not doing a lot after the data - it was smashed lower earlier on China trade retaliation
The news hit earlier on China retaliating for Australia pushing for an investigation into the origins and spread of coronavirus
Then we had the data from Australia:
- Australia business confidence -46 (-66 prior) and business conditions -34 (-21) for April
- Australia's largest ever drop in overseas visitor arrivals in March: -60% y/y
Which has not prompted much further movement:
I would be mindful of the potential for further retaliation from China against Australia, doing so could be seen as a proxy fight with the US by China (Australia counts the US as a key ally).