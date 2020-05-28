AUD and equites (continued bias is to watch S&P for AUD direction)

A snippet from Citi overnight on the Australian dollar, in a nutshell they see the S&P/AUD relationship holding.

Citi summarise RBA Gov Lowe comments yesterday (this should be familiar if you were following along here as Lowe spoke):

RBA to keep rates low for a few years

Rates won't be raised until CPI and unemployment reach the RBA's targets

He highlighted the need to sustain fiscal stimulus (like all central bankers right now)

Citi conclude:

broadly in line with our structural bullish bias on AUD into H2

In the short term, AUD could keep tracking S&P higher

Equities rally can continue short-term, and drag AUDUSD with it.







