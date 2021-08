AUD/USD and NZD/USD are making fresh session lows and AUD is on approach to its lowest for the year.

Today's moves in AUD and NZD are not, though, large. but the day is young.





AUD losing ground after the very poor business confidence and conditions numbers:

Australia July Business Confidence -8 (prior 11) & Business Conditions 11 (prior 24) AUD daily chart, barely above its 2021 low: