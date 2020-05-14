AUD and NZD fall to fresh session lows after the terrible Australian job loss numbers
The Australian unemployment report post is her
That unemployment rate is bad, but better than expected but there is a huge but, the plunge in participation … this from the ABS (repeated from the earlier post) puts it in a nutshell:
- without this the jobless rate would have been around 9.6%
AUD and NZD both lower. Note also the falls for other currencies. As I have been saying over and over again on data posts as they show the devastation caused by the COVID-19 responses, do not read the data as isolated to the country in question, such results are going to be repeated around the globe.