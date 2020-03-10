AUD and NZD on session lows

The Australian and New Zealand dollars are both lower on the session against the USD.

EUR, GBP also both weak.

US Treasury yields have recovered a little during the day so far here, which has given some support to the USD. USD/JPY has rallied 150 points or so (its off its highs now as I update but still up on the session). Yesterday declining USD yields fed into market fears and AUD fell (amongst others) while today rising yields is also playing out negatively for the AUD (as USD gains).





Earlier today we got both consumer and business confidence data from Australia, neither of which was positive.







