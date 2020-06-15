AUD and NZD remain a little heavy as more of Asia FX becomes active

AUD and NZD were among the losers in early post-weekend trade:

Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 15 June 2020

They were not helped by US futures reopening for the week:

US (Globex) futures are open for the week - equity indexes lower

Lower markets responding to the deterioration of news over the weekend, for example:

Some of the chatter about the place is that hedge funds & other short-term speculators sold AUD early with an eye on the new infections in Beijing. I'd be wary of placing too much weight on both the news of the outbreak (unless there are further the market will forget about this fairly soon) and also on the likelihood of such sellers adding more - this selling would be a lightweight conviction trade, not to be held for an extended move.







News and sentiment is driving these markets, the acceleration of sever infections requiring hospitalisation in the US is another negative to keep an eye on.








