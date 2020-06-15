AUD and NZD remain a little heavy as more of Asia FX becomes active
AUD and NZD were among the losers in early post-weekend trade:
Some of the chatter about the place is that hedge funds & other short-term speculators sold AUD early with an eye on the new infections in Beijing. I'd be wary of placing too much weight on both the news of the outbreak (unless there are further the market will forget about this fairly soon) and also on the likelihood of such sellers adding more - this selling would be a lightweight conviction trade, not to be held for an extended move.
News and sentiment is driving these markets, the acceleration of sever infections requiring hospitalisation in the US is another negative to keep an eye on.