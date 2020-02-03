AUD and NZD risks from coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This was pretty much the first thing we said on the currency risk re coronavirus way back when the first headline hits.

And, well, yeah, here ya go:

In case you need more convincing, a snippet from a Credit Agricole note:
  • regression analysis of G-10 currencies highlights AUD and NZD the most sensitive to deterioration in the Chinese economic outlook
  • yen likely the main beneficiary
  • Australian and New Zealand economies "exposed to China via exports" 
There is more to the note, but that's the gist. 

